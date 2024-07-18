Sierra Vista Industrial Development Authority helps rural schools in Cochise County ahead of new school year

HUACHUCA CITY, Ariz (KGUN) — With the school year ready to start, some students in rural communities aren't able to get some of the necessary school supplies for the year. More than 400 students in the Tombstone Unified School District will benefit from a supplies dropped off by the Sierra Vista Industrial Development Authority (IDA).

The organization partnered with Staples to donate supplies to rural schools in Cochise County.

"The initiative underscores the Authority's commitment to enhancing educational resources within the community," the IDA said in a statement to KGUN. "Recognizing the pivotal role teachers play in shaping young minds and the importance of equipping students for success, the investment focuses on providing much-needed supplies directly to classrooms."

They are giving away $15,000 worth of supplies, including items like, paper, pencils, crayons, markers, notebooks and poster board.

"Education is the cornerstone of a thriving community, and we believe that every child deserves access to the tools they need to succeed," the IDA said in a statement to KGUN. "By providing essential supplies such as textbooks, writing materials, and art supplies, we aim to alleviate some of the financial burdens faced by educators and enhance the learning experience for students across our region."

Jeanette Paz, principal at Walter J. Meyer Elementary School, says donations like this help take a burden off teachers who would buy supplies for students who don't have any.

“We would make it happen," she said. "It would just be a hardship on somebody and so to have all these things, you know, given to us, donated to us, really takes a lo off our shoulders."

Huachuca City School Principal, Sarah Cox, says many of the students enrolled in her school and the district can't afford supplies and rely on the school and other donated items.

“It takes a very strong person to come in and say, ‘you know what, I just can't do this right now, but I want my child to have the best experience.’ And, and so it feels really good, I know for me to be able to go back and say, ‘you know what, don't worry about that. We got it covered', and we're able to give them backpacks or supplies,” she said.

Cox says working with the community and other organizations is beneficial to the students and school because it can help create a positive educational experience for students. She expects the school will receive more donations for the students later this month after Huachuca City's National Night Out. The principal's say they are grateful for the events because they know how quickly the schools runs out of supplies.