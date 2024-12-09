Watch Now
Sierra Vista hosts 65th annual Sky Islands Christmas Lights Parade

81 groups, companies and nonprofits walked, rode or drove floats for two miles celebrating their favorite holiday movies
Polar Express Float
Posted

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. — Waiting until just after sunset Saturday Dec. 7, The Sky Islands Christmas Lights Parade kicked off its 65th year of sharing holiday fun with families from across Cochise County.

81 different groups, companies and nonprofits lined up to cover the roughly two-mile route. Each entry also got to stretch their creative muscles by decorating cars, SUVS, trucks and trailers to honor their favorite Christmas movies.

"We though, 'Well, that's fun,'" Melany Edwards-Barton, CEO of the Sky Islands Regional Partnership, said. "For businesses, it’s kind of a team building. You know, who’s favorite Christmas movie? What are we going to do this year?”

Over the more than six decades the Sky Islands Regional Partnership has organized the parade, Edwards-Barton said her team's wanted to grow the number of floats, bringing all their partners into the fold.

"So our parade grew a bit this year, which is exciting," she said. "It’s already a great parade, but it grew because people understand that we’re here for the entire region not just for Sierra Vista.”

You can watch the parade replay on KGUN, Christmas Day:
- From 9 - 10 a.m.
- 11 p.m. until midnight

The parade will also air on KWBA Dec. 25:
— 6 - 7 a.m.
— 9 - 10 p.m.

