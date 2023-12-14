Sierra Vista Fire & Medical Services collecting toys for 700 families in Sierra Vista, surrounding area

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sierra Vista Fire & Medical Service's annual toy drive is wrapping up this weekend, but more toys are needed. Fire Marshal Don Foster said there are 700 families signed up to receive gifts for their children.

“I think any community really has a need for this, but this year especially has been really hard," Foster said. "You know costs have been really going up on everything and toys are more expensive.”

They deliver toys to families in Sierra Vista, Palominas and Hereford— a tradition that's more than 50 years old.

“It’s always been a staple here in the community over the years," volunteer Kelly Foster said. "It’s been around for a really long time and something the community has come to expect and get to know and love.”

The volunteers make sure each child gets more than one toy, including something that's on their wish list.

“To be able to take those toys and give them to those families and see their faces is just tremendous," Foster said. “For us to be able to fill those needs and not just be there for their emergencies like fires, and their medical calls, but be there for calls like that, is just tremendous. I love it.”

The toys will be bagged on Saturday afternoon and delivered on Sunday. Foster said they are in need of volunteers for both events and folks who want to help should go to Sierra Vista Fire Station 1, 1295 E. Fry Boulevard, on those days. Bagging will be Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. and deliveries begin at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Donations of new and unwrapped toys can be delivered to Sierra Vista Fire Station 1. For more information visit the City of Sierra Vista's website.