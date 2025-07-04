Sierra Vista celebrates 4th of July with one of the area's largest events

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — "As we mark this Independence Day, we do so not only in celebration of our past, but with eyes on the future,” said Commanding General of the Intel Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca, Richard Appelhans.

This is the 48th year the Sierra Vista Rotary Club has hosted its 4th of July event at Veterans Memorial Park. The annual event started July 3 and officials with organizations say in the past, over 20,000 people have come through the park over the two days.

"Celebrating all of us, celebrating the community, celebrating the country, celebrating the armed forces. It's what we do,” said Sierra Vista Rotary Club member Randy Suskind.

The event offers something for everyone, including music, vendors, and live demonstrations from local businesses and Fort Huachuca.

"This is important because this is a collaborative event between our city, the Rotary Club, and our community," said City of Sierra Vista Mayor Cleaa McCaa. "You see, we've got an enormous amount of people.”

He says that celebrating the country celebrates the people who fought for its freedoms.

"It's important to me, because I spent 30 years in the army fighting for this country, and it's important to the city of service because we're a veteran community where we love our veterans and we support our military,” McCaa said.

Fort Huachuca’s B Troop has been participating in the event for years. This year is their last appearance at this event, because the Army announced the closing of equine units earlier this week.

"Just B Troop being here, it's a staple of our community," McCaa said. "It's going to be sad to see them go.”

Events at Veterans Memorial Park continue until 10:30 p.m. Friday night.

The fireworks show is always different," Suskind said. "At about 8-8:15 or so, all you have to do is turn to the east and look up in the sky and you're going to see a fantastic fireworks show.”

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

