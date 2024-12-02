Sierra Vista brings back outdoor ice rink for the holidays

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — For the fourth year in a row, the City of Sierra Vista is bringing an ice rink to Veterans Memorial Park.

City staff have been building the rink for the last week.

“It is a lot of work, but it’s a lot of fun, too,” said Sports and Aquatics Supervisor, John Healy.

The ice rink is 4,000 square feet, the same size it was last year.

“Ice skating in the desert is just not something you would think you would do in Arizona,” Healy said.

Over the next few days, staff will be adding water to the rink until they have 4 inches of ice.

“It's really exciting to see people out here enjoying it from the community and really enjoying all the hard work that went into it,” said Special Events Coordinator Allison Bradshaw. “There's not a lot of places in Arizona you can skate on real ice in the desert, and we're hoping to really bring a wonderful holiday experience to the community.”

The city is hoping to provide an experience for attendees, by adding fire pit spaces and party tent rentals.

“It's a really unique opportunity for the community to come together and just have a good time,” Healy said.

Each weekend there will be theme nights, encouraging skaters to dress up.

"It’s a different experience," Bradshaw said. "You might see some princess crowns or some ninja turtles skating around the ice along with everyone else who just comes out to enjoy. It's a unique experience.”

The rink opens Friday afternoon. More information can be found here.

“We wanted to offer more of an experience coming to the ice rink, in addition to skating," Bradshaw said. "We could also accommodate people who just wanted to come out and enjoy the holiday and the winter atmosphere.”

----