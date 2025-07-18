Showing solidarity: Hundreds gather in Sierra Vista for Good Trouble Lives On protest

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Thursday, people across the country participated in Good Trouble Lives On rallies. There were three in Cochise County— in Sierra Vista, Bisbee and Douglas.

Hundreds of people gathered outside of Veterans Memorial Park in Sierra Vista for the local Good Trouble Lives On rally.

Valerie Walters says attending events like Thursday’s gives her a voice, when she says some are being silenced.

"I don't believe that the government should be telling us what we can do with our own bodies and taking away all of our rights,” she said. "I'd be out every day if I could.”

She and others want to show their opposition to policies coming from Washington D.C., some for the first time protesting.

“I'm an introvert, and I can't believe I'm out here waving signs, but I'm excited about being here,” said Robin St. Clair.

This isn’t the first rally in Sierra Vista, but attendees say more people are showing up to each event and more people are honking in support of them.

"I think it shows solidarity, and it lets those that are our representatives know our feelings on certain things, and we can apply some more pressure to try and get things to change,” said Allison Cornell. “The people that go by and they honk their horns, that lets me know that we're not alone, that there are others that feel the same way.”

While Thursday's rally was just about 2.5 hours, attendees said they're on the lookout for other rallies like this because they just want their voices to be heard.

“This is one of the ways that we can let our representatives know what we've actually feel about what's happening across a lot of different topics that are happening currently in our in our country, and letting them know the way we want them to represent us, because they're supposed to represent the people,” Cornell said. “All of us need to rise up and let our voices be heard so that those that are in power know that we're not going to sit down and let this pass. we're not going to just let this happen to us.”

