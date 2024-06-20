Watch Now
Shots fired during traffic stop in Cochise County

Cochise County Sheriff's Office.jpg
Alexis Ramanjulu, KGUN 9
Posted at 9:00 PM, Jun 19, 2024

An investigation has begun after a driver fired shots at law enforcement following a traffic stop at around 7:30 PM Wednesday night.

According to the Cochise County Sheriff's department the incident is being investigated on Naco Highway in Bisbee, resulting in a shelter in place and Naco Highway is currently closed until further notice.

Sheriff's Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle on Naco Highway before the driver of the vehicle failed to yield and fired shots at law enforcement officers.

The vehicle crashed on Naco Highway and the suspect was determined to have multiple injuries.

The suspect was airlifted from the site and various units/agencies remain at the location as the scene is being secured.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

