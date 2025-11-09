Shooting in St. David leaves 21-year-old hospitalized; suspect still at large

BENSON, AZ — The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a late-night shooting that left a 21-year-old man injured and a suspect on the run.

Deputies say the shooting happened around 11:23 p.m. Friday, November 7, near Miller Lane and Patton Street in St. David. A caller reported they were driving the victim, who had been shot in the legs, to the Benson Hospital.

When deputies arrived at the hospital, they found several people in the waiting room while the victim was being treated in the emergency room. Witnesses told investigators that the shooting happened during a gathering at the St. David location, where an argument broke out between the victim and the suspect. That confrontation escalated, leading to gunfire.

Friends of the victim drove him to the hospital before law enforcement arrived, saying they did not know where the suspect fled after the shooting.

The victim, a Benson resident, was later transferred to a Tucson hospital for further medical treatment. His current condition has not been released.

Sheriff’s detectives have issued an attempt to locate the suspect and continue to investigate the incident. Additional details will be provided as they become available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.

