Sheriff's officials: Saint David homeowner shoots, kills man outside of his home

SAINT DAVID, AZ — A Saint David homeowner shot and killed a man he believed was trying to break into his house early Sunday morning, according to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials said the homeowner contacted law enforcement after hearing what sounded like a window breaking and seeing someone outside the home through his security system. The homeowner said his family, including two small children, was inside at the time.

Officers with the Benson Police Department responded to the scene and found an unresponsive man outside a window of the home.

Despite life-saving efforts, the man — identified as a 67-year-old Saint David-area resident — was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, the homeowner told deputies that after entering the home’s main living area, he saw a shadow near a window and believed someone was attempting to enter the residence. The homeowner said he was armed and fired his weapon, striking the person.

The incident remains under investigation, and no arrests have been made.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation, and our detectives are working diligently to establish the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident. While we understand there will be questions and speculation, it is important that we allow our investigators to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation before conclusions are drawn. Our responsibility is to determine exactly what occurred, and we will provide additional information to the public when it can appropriately be released,” Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels said in a statement.