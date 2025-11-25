Shelter in place order in Sierra Vista

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to a Sierra Vista Police Fire and EMS social media post, there is an active police operation in the 6300 block of Karen Drive. Residents in the area are asked to shelter in place. Authorities ask all to please avoid the area.
KGUN will provide more details as we receive them.
----
