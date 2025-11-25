Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismCochise County News

Actions

Shelter in place order in Sierra Vista

Sierra Vista Police Department
Alexis Ramanjulu (KGUN)
Sierra Vista Police Department
Sierra Vista Police Department
Posted

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to a Sierra Vista Police Fire and EMS social media post, there is an active police operation in the 6300 block of Karen Drive. Residents in the area are asked to shelter in place. Authorities ask all to please avoid the area.

KGUN will provide more details as we receive them.

----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

Community Inspired Journalism

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW

Find the stories in your neighborhood

COCHISE COUNTY RESOURCES

County Government Cochise County Sheriff's Office Cochise County School Districts Cochise College Cochise County Library City of Benson City of Bisbee City of Douglas Huachuca City City of Sierra Vista City of Tombstone City of Willcox