Sheep Fire closes westbound I-10 near Benson, officials say

Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Multiple brush fires are burning along both sides of Interstate 10 near milepost 317, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

As of Saturday afternoon, the westbound lanes of I-10 are closed in the area. ADOT says there is no estimated time for reopening, and drivers should expect delays and use caution around emergency responders.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management has identified the incident as the Sheep Fire.

Forestry officials say flames have spread into the western slopes of the Dragoon Mountains.

Benson Fire crews are on scene, along with state forestry engines, two hand crews, and overhead support.

Drivers can check current road conditions and closure updates at az511.com or through the AZ511 mobile app.

