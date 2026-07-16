Shaw Peak Fire burns in Chiricahua Mountains with zero containment, according to Coronado National Forest

Firefighters are working to contain a wildfire burning in the northern Chiricahua Mountains, according to the Coronado National Forest.

The Shaw Peak Fire started at 2:41 p.m. Wednesday. Its size remains undetermined, and containment is at 0%. The cause is under investigation.

Coronado National Forest says continued inclement weather has prevented air support from flying over the fire for an initial assessment.

Firefighters on the ground have confirmed the fire is producing smoke with few visible flames, but rugged terrain is also making an acreage estimate unavailable.

Full suppression tactics are being implemented, and crews plan to continue engaging the fire into the night, according to the Forest Service.

There are no closures or evacuations in place as of Wednesday evening.

The Forest Service is asking the public to avoid recreational activities in the area due to potential hazards and increased fire personnel and vehicle traffic.

This is a developing story. KGUN9 will update as more information becomes available.