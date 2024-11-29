Sharing a meal: Hundreds receive Thanksgiving dinner from Sierra Vista's Salvation Army

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Some people don’t have a place to go on holidays like Thanksgiving, which is why the Salvation Army in Sierra Vista has its annual community meal every Thanksgiving.

"They're always there when you need them,” Brandy Lawson.

She and her family are homeless, and receive food and a safe place to go at the Salvation Army when the local shelter is closed.

Heather Baze, captain of Sierra Vista's Salvation Army, says 400 people signed up for the community meal, but even more were expected to show because of their open invitation. Volunteers like Shaun Phillips say the participation has grown in recent years.

“The need has been so large that we had to do two services to be able to accommodate all the need,” he said.

They had a morning meal and an afternoon meal to accommodate as many people as possible. Baze says the rise in costs and the high number of people who don't have a place to go for the holidays has caused their attendance to increase.

“Things are so expensive," she said. "But, people need to be in community together. They need other people, so we like having this community meal.

"It's also the most important thing, that community and coming together, so people don't feel alone. They can come here, they can have a great meal, they can meet new friends, they can hang out with old friends and just not feel so alone on the holidays."

Volunteers cooked, served and even delivered food to those who couldn’t leave their homes. The nonprofit partnered with Cochise College—most of the turkeys were cooked in their kitchen.

"We all kind of contribute to that feeling of family across Sierra Vista and all Cochise County,” Phillips said.

Attendees ranged from frequent visitors to unhoused people, to people without family to join for the holiday.

“There are people who simply don't have food available, so that's the first priority for us to be able to provide holiday meals for that,” said volunteer, K.C. Han.

The event, Baze says, is made possible because of the volunteers and food donations to the nonprofit.

"This volunteerism is important to this organization to make sure we can do more in the world and serve more people,” Phillips said.

This community meal is the kick-off for all the Salvation Army's holiday events. Baze says they're still taking sign-ups for their 'Angel Program'. Families can sign up at the Salvation Army. Visit sierravista.salvationarmy.org The deadline is end of business on Dec. 3.

