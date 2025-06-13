Serving those who served: Cochise Serving Veterans helping southeastern Arizona for over a decade

Cochise Serving Veterans (CSV) has been helping connect veterans with resources since 2013, but they say more people need their help.

"We’re able to give them a direction and give them the resources that they need,” said CSV Vice Chair Christine O'Hara.

According to the U.S. Census, there are over 17,000 veterans in Cochise County. Each veteran and their families have their own needs and goals.

“Housing, I would say, is the number one piece that we help with,” said CSV Chair Justine Ducote.

She says that includes helping veterans with finding housing, paying bills and repairs.

"We actually try to, you know, scoop them (veterans) up off the street and make them, you know, we kind of have, we have a soft connection with them," O'Hara said. "They don't want to be on the street. They want to be self-sufficient. They want to get a job, and they want to support themselves.”

O'Hara explains that providing food and hygiene products is a way they help the unhoused community.

“It kind of becomes a friendship with them," O'Hara said "We constantly go back and ask, you know, 'are you alright?, 'do you need food?', 'what can we help you with?'. We're constantly tagging back with them to make sure that they're not on their own.”

She and Ducote say most of the struggles come from veterans not knowing what's available to them, especially when they're transitioning from the military.

"With them being in the military, they don't know what it's like to come out and be part of society, out with us. So that's another issue,” O'Hara said.

The nonprofit has been growing its partnerships over the years, allowing individualized support for anyone needing help.

“That's what we've kind of transitioned into over the years, is really being able to connect all of those organizations, and being able to get the veterans what they need,” Ducote said. “This thing is meeting them where they are, and really building that trust.”

Veterans who need help can call the center at (520) 265-1868 to schedule an appointment or meet them at their events.

