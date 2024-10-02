Seniors Helping Seniors offers jobs and a sense of purpose for older adults in Cochise County

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Sierra Vista program is not only providing care for seniors but also giving other older adults an opportunity to stay employed. The Seniors Helping Seniors program pairs caregivers over the age of 60 with other seniors in need of care and companionship, creating a sense of community across southern Arizona.

"Each person I’m able to help, helps me, and I don’t think of myself as a caregiver — I think of myself as a family member," said Kate Markland, who joined the program about a month ago after caring for her sister-in-law, who had a progressive disease.

Markland shut down her business to become a certified caregiver and continued providing care after her sister-in-law passed away. The program employs 28 caregivers, all aged 60 or older, and focuses on hiring retirees who want to do meaningful work.

"We focus on hiring baby boomers or those who have retired from their careers and want to do something meaningful," said Cameron Schipul, owner of Seniors Helping Seniors of Southern Arizona. "Our caregivers want the relationship. They’re looking to make an impact and have value."

The program has also made a difference for recipients like Sharron Godbois, who said having a caregiver close in age helps her feel less isolated. "I always get encouragement to do stuff I like," Godbois said.

The impact of the program extends beyond those receiving care. "Some nights I go home because it feels so good to be able to do this," Markland said.

