Seniors helping seniors: new friends provide helping hands to seniors across southern Arizona

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to the 2022 Census, 24% of Cochise County’s population is 65 years or older, which is higher than the state. Cameron Schipul is using the local senior population to help one another.

"Seniors are natural caregivers," he said. "They've been parents, they've, been married. They already have the ability to be a caregiver.”

Schipul is new to southern Arizona, but when his family moved to Sierra Vista he knew he wanted to open a business that would have an impact on the communities and people in the area.

“We intentionally went out and looked for a business that we could have here in southern Arizona that can make an impact to the community, to make a difference,” he said.

His business, Seniors Helping Seniors, provides caregiver support and companionship to people from the same generation. He says sometimes having a friend to talk to is all a person needs.

"It becomes more about the companionship in the care, not just the tasks that caregivers do,” Schipul said.

Seniors who are interested apply through the company's website and are trained in CPR and how to be a caregiver.

“Seniors who are retired, but need a little bit of extra income, or have more to give." Schipul said. "They've given all their life, and took care of their family. This is an opportunity for them to do something meaningful, something powerful, and something that makes a difference in people's lives.”

He first visits with the perspective client and a home inspection is done for the safety of the caregiver. A care plan is created and once approved by the client and their family, Schipul, shares it with the caregiver. The caregiver then decides whether or not they'd like to accept the position.

Caregivers help with light cleaning, transportation, pet care and being a friend so the person isn’t alone.

“Seniors are naturally compassionate, Schipul said. "They want to go out and they want to help others and make a difference. you know, they've contributed to society their whole life.

"Now, in their sunset years, or the retirement years, they want to do something that is a big impact.”

He says he saw first hand, through his parents, why staying home can be better for seniors and why it may be hard to ask for help.

“After all, that they've gone through their whole life, taking care of their families, having the comfort of their own home, makes a huge difference,” Schipul said.

He says they are currently serving 100 clients across Cochise County, since opening in late July. Schipul says they are planning to expand to Santa Cruz County by the end of the year. But need to find more caregivers.