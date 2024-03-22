Senior health fair to showcase available resources in Cochise County

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Casa de la Paz and Hummingbird Senior Living Resort teamed up to create what they say is the county’s only health fair geared towards senior citizens and the resources available to them.

More than 30 vendors are signed up to be at the inaugural Cochise County Senior Health Fair. Local health care organizations from across the county will be providing services, like walker adjustments, flu vaccines and blood pressure checks to those at the fair. Other organizations like the Cochise County health department and medicare representatives will provide information about their services.

Alexandria Guerra, patient care representative for Casa de la Paz, says the idea for the fair came from talking with people in the community. She says she was surprised to hear that patients didn't know what was available to them.

“It’s important to have a health fair directed towards our seniors because there’s a lot of knowledge out there that they’re not aware of, there’s a lot of resources they’re not aware of," Guerra said. "We figure if helped and honed down on a specific demographic they’re going to be able to get more information from it.”

The fair will be at Hummingbird Senior Living Resort, 2047 AZ-92 in Sierra Vista, on Friday, March 22 from 2 to 4 p.m.