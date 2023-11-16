Season of giving: Peach's Pantry delivers 245 Thanksgiving dinner boxes to families in need in Cochise County

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Some families in Cochise County were surprised with turkeys and all the fixings for a Thanksgiving meal next week. Peach's Pantry, a nonprofit that provides food to families weekly, delivered 245 meals Thursday morning.

“This is the most we’ve ever done," Sarah Pacheco, founder and executive director for the nonprofit, said. "Without all these donations coming together, this isn’t something Peach’s Pantry could fund on our own.”

Gari Frey, a single mom and Huachuca City resident, didn't expect to have a turkey dinner this year for the holiday, but when she visited the pantry Thursday morning she was surprised.

“I specifically asked if we could get peanut butter in our bag this week so we could get through Thanksgiving," Frey said. "And then I got here this morning and I started crying because I saw the turkeys. I literally had no Idea that this was going to be happening.”

Frey and her daughter have special diets, which she says makes grocery trips expensive. The single mother said she has visited other food banks for help, but they weren't able to accommodate their needs.

“When I found out this year that they could do the gluten-free bags I said ‘can we sign up again,' and it’s been a humongous blessing,” Frey said.

Pacheco, said it's important to make sure every one has food especially during the holidays.

“We want to make sure people know you’re important, you’re human, you’re special and we can help accommodate that. And you still are deserving of help,” she said.

Pacheco said the pantry works with schools and other nonprofits to identify people and families who need help.