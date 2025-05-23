Rising from the ashes: Bisbee's new city hall ready to open after more than a year-long reconstruction project

BISBEE, Ariz. (KGUN) — In 2017, a fire destroyed Bisbee’s city hall. For the last four years, Mayor Ken Budge has been pushing the rebuild forward.

The mayor ran on bringing back a permanent city hall.

"I like to live up to my promises," Budge said. "One of my platforms was, we need to get a home. We need to get a city hall because this leasing thing and moving around and hoping we're going to be there till the next month on a month-to-month basis, just wasn't, wasn't doable for the city.”

City employees have been working in temporary offices and buildings since the fire.

"Our employees are actually going to move on Monday during the holiday, because they're excited to get in,” Budge said.

Construction started on the new building in February 2024. Budge says there have been some delays, but is happy to see the project completed.

“When I started, I didn't know if this was going to be the thing or I was going to build in an older building someplace," the mayor said. "But when I got the architect, back when Al Hopper came back, and decided to work with us and design this for us then we knew we could do it.”

The design includes a part of the old building. The arch over the front entrance is from the previous building. But for the mayor, the new city hall isn't just for the employees.

"This is the people's house. This isn't our house. It's not me as an elected official," Budge said. "It's the people's house.”

He says having them see the new building is important because they'll be using it too, which is why the city is hosting an open house and ribbon cutting on Saturday.

"I want to show the people their house and what some of the insurance money and some of the tax money went into, it's their house," Budge said. "(We're having the) open house (so they can) look around and make sure that they like it.”

The roughly $3.9 million building has state-of-the-art technology, including in the city council chambers. Insurance money and city funds paid for the construction. Budge says selling the old Hillcrest apartment building will replenish the city funds they used for the city hall.

The Mayor says having a city hall now makes it easier to invite investors and politicians, who can help the growth of the city.

“When they come in now, they can see that we are a full-functioning city with a full-functioning building, that's up to date," Budge said. "They can see that we manage our money well, and that we serve the public well.

Saturday's open house starts at noon, located at 118 Arizona St. in Bisbee. The community is invited to see the new building and ask city employees questions.

Alexis Ramanjulu is a reporter in Cochise County for KGUN 9. She began her journalism career reporting for the Herald/Review in Sierra Vista, which she also calls home. Share your story ideas with Alexis by emailing alexis.ramanjulu@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook.

