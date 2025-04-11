Revving up revenue in rural Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you've got a lead foot on Arizona's freeways, no doubt, you've gotten your fair share of citations.

So what if you could drive in a magical place where speed isn't just allowed, it's encouraged. And it's been around now for 15 years.

Today's version of Dan's Discoveries shows us a unique track that's a bit of an oasis here in the desert.

On the long, lonely roads outside of Willcox, beneath the shadow of Dos Cabezas, you're more likely to see livestock than another living person

But what you'll hear? That's a different story.

"We turn that green light on and it gets noisy with the race cars."

Jake Aiuto hears the roar of these high performance engines at INDE Motorsports Ranch ripping across the still of this remote corner of Cochise County every day; disturbing the peace in the foothills of the Winchester Mountains.

So does the combustion commotion ever get old for those who call this track their office?

"You'd think it might but it does not. No, no it does not get old," Jake said.

"Everyone's like 'Wow, I can't believe this exists, the facility, the staff is amazing. The track itself is amazing."

Brittany Kirk is the general manager here and being a local she has small town roots.

But despite its place off the beaten path, the Ranch has brought her in contact with all walks of life, and repeat customers at that.

"They always came back for sure," Brittany said.

"This is what we call the big barn where we do all of our large dinners, all of our huge drivers meetings, podium celebrations..." Brittany said.

From the barn-turned-entertainment hub that used to be a working barn on a working ranch, the transformation around the track is something to behold.

Raceway casitas and bays for the biggest car fanatic's various vehicles bring a pretty exclusive clientele here.

"Nobody's bringing their minivan out there?" I asked. "Yeah, no one's bringing their minivan," Brittany chuckled.

"For the most part, it is just people bringing out their car, finding a safe place to go have fun and drive fast but also learn what it's like to drive fast."

Jake Aiuto is the chief driving instructor who can help everyone from beginners to expert level thrill-seekers.

"It stems from having fun and experiencing something that not a lot of people get to experience."

Darrell Dearman is just one of those adrenaline junkies.

"You just put some tires on it. I don't care what model it is. You will have a ball."

He comes down to the desert from the Rockies of Colorado every month to race his Corvette.

"It's very therapeutic. You get out here. You can just push the limits," the former fighter pilot told me.

The INDE Motorsports Ranch is bringing horse power of a different kind with a modern economic boost revving up revenue for a region that could really use it.

"It doesn't matter where you're from. It doesn't matter what your vocation is. It doesn't matter anything about your demographics. It's all about the love of the sport," Darrell told me.

INDE's typical season runs from October to May. The general public can request a tour of the grounds and check out the track.

INDE Motorsports Ranch

9301 West Airport Rd

Willcox, AZ 85643

Dan Spindle co-anchors Good Morning Tucson on KGUN 9

