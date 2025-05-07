Resources for seniors in jeopardy because of federal funding cuts

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Federal funding cuts have already impacted thousands of people across the country. The Area Agency on Aging could be the next organization to see cuts.

The agency falls under the Southeastern Arizona Government Organization (SEAGO), and covers four counties — Cochise, Graham, Greenlee and Santa Cruz. They provide meals, caregivers, insurance information, and other resources for senior citizens.

“Our goal is always to keep them home, safe and healthy,” said SHIP/SMP Coordinator for SEAGO Area Agency on Aging, Elsa Cenano.

They also help people file the necessary documents to get long-term care if that's what's needed. Barry Rudnick used their services to help his wife, Julia, in 2023. He says he needed help because her dementia was causing her to be violent.

“Before my wife got sick, she was one of the strongest people I ever knew,” Rudnick said.

He cared for her on his own until he couldn't.

"I was ready to give up, almost ready to give up," Rudnick said.

Seanna Riffle, a caregiver for SEAGO Area Agency on Aging, helped him file paperwork and find resources so his wife got the care she needed.

"This girl right here said 'You're not going to give up. I've got your back. I will take care of you,'" Rudnick said. “Without the organization, we'd still be spinning our wheels right now. And the whole thing was to get my wife adequate help and care. And that's what the organization did.”

The organization connects senior citizens with local resources to help them survive. Many do not even know their options before talking to the staff.

"These seniors don't know how to navigate the system," said Program Director for Area Agency on Aging, Celeste Vasquez. "They don't know what is out there. So losing this program would be devastating.”

The agency relies on federal funds through the Older Americans Act, which didn't pass through Congress this year. Vasquez says they are currently receiving funds through the counting resolution.

“We're funded through September 30. However, we don't know what will happen if there will be another continuing resolution, or if the Older Americans Act will be reauthorized before then.”

