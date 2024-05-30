Rep. Juan Ciscomani has State of the District talk in Cochise County, plans tour of CD6

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Congressman Juan Ciscomani is making his way around Congressional District 6 to provide updates on what he’s done since taking office.

“It's always important to show up everywhere," the Congressman said. "Being accessible, I think, is a big part of being a representative.

"I always say that being a representative is not just a job title, it’s a job description, so I have to be able to represent my community is a great way to learn from everyone here and carry that information back to DC.”

His first stop was on Wednesday in Sierra Vista, to talk about Cochise County’s needs and to answer questions from the community.

“We’re really excited to host the inaugural State of the District,” said Sky Island Regional Partnership CEO, Melany Edwards-Barton.

After being elected Ciscomani had his first meeting as a representative in Cochise County, which is why he says he wanted to have his first ever State of the District address here in the county. The Sky Island Regional Partnership hosted the event at Cochise College's Sierra Vista Campus.

The Congressman spoke about health care needs in rural communities and border concerns.

“It’s a great way to get the questions from our community members in southeastern Arizona to our officials.” Edwards-Barton said.

Many of the questions were about the border, which Ciscomani says is a complex situation because of the economic impact on border communities, like Cochise County.

“The border is an asset, not a liability," he said, "You understand there's an economic engine at the border as well. There's a bi-cultural aspect of the board that we thrive on.”

Ciscomani told the attendees Monday, in an effort to help with the police chases in the county, that he sponsored a bill that made fleeing police a federal crime. The idea, he said, came from talking with local law enforcement, during a trip to the area.

“We are a community that is really in touch with what's going on, and we're passionate about it," event attendee Betsy Brown said. "And he has shown an interest in it.”

The bill, passed in the House but not the Senate.

“We’re not getting the support we should be getting from the White House on this issue,” Ciscomani said.

Brown says it’s refreshing to see and hear a politician wanting help their district.

“You don't meet people in government that actually are in touch with what's going on in their own district, and he has taken the time to really understand what we're going through,” he said.

Ciscomani heads to Graham County Monday afternoon for his second State of the District.

He says he will be speaking in each of the counties he represents.