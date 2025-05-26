REMEMBERING THE FALLEN: Fort Huachuca hosts annual remembrance ceremony on Memorial Day

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fort Huachuca held its annual remembrance ceremony for Memorial Day on Monday morning.

"Memorial Day is not about celebration. It is about commemoration,” said Command Sergeant Major, Jesse Townsend.

Every Memorial Day, Fort Huachuca has a ceremony to remember those who lost their lives while serving. This year's message was, even though the soldiers are no longer here, they're still heroes.

“It's about standing here amongst these headstones and these heroes and saying we remember you, we honor you, and we will never forget what you gave us,” Townsend said.

Staff Sergeant Alexander Conrad died at 26 years old, while on a mission in Africa in 2018. He and his dad, Roy Conrad, were honored as this year's Gold Star Family.

"The biggest thing that inspires me is his legacy,” Roy said.

He says he remembers his son every day, not just on Memorial Day.

"He’s such a hero, and has done an incredible job (at) what he was doing, and it's important to get out there and share the story, because it inspires other guys,” Roy said. “We never want to forget about our members, and we want to always remember and show that we're being taken care of.”

He shares his story to hopefully inspire others and tell them they will never be forgotten.

"We remember their names, we reflect on their courage, and we renew our promise to carry forward their legacy,” Townsend said. "To forget the fallen would dishonor the uniform, to disregard the grief of the families would do horrible damage, and abandon our obligations.”

