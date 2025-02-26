Watch Now
Rattlesnake season can increase danger for pets; how to help keep them safe

As rattlesnake season quickly approaches, people need to be cautious when taking their dogs outside, but experts say rattlesnake avoidance training can help prevent them from danger.
As temperatures rise, rattlesnake sightings are becoming more common across Arizona, putting pets at risk. Experts say proper training can help keep dogs safe.

Jill Cruz, a dog trainer with 13 years of experience in rattlesnake avoidance, teaches dogs to recognize the sight, scent, and sound of rattlesnakes to help them steer clear.

“If we can prevent even a handful of dogs from getting bitten, it’s worth it,” Cruz said.

In 2024, more than 100 dogs in Arizona were bitten by rattlesnakes. Treatment for a bite can be costly, ranging from $3,000 to $10,000, and owners must act quickly to get their pets medical care.

Jeff Carver, co-owner of Animal Experts, uses wild rattlesnakes for training, making the experience as realistic as possible. The snakes are muzzled with medical tape for safety and later released back into the wild.

Once trained, dogs can serve as an early warning system for their owners.

“If you see your dog reacting in the yard, maybe you shouldn’t send the kids out there and may think let’s go check it out,” Carver said.

Experts recommend annual refresher courses for some dogs, especially certain breeds like Jack Russell terriers. For pet owners concerned about rattlesnake encounters, trainers advise either enrolling in avoidance training or staying vigilant while walking your dog outdoors.

