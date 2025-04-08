Proposed legislation limiting the food tax causes concern in Cochise County

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Earlier this year, state representatives proposed the elimination of a food tax, a tax on food items from grocery stores that have to be taken home to be consumed, for a second time.

That caused concern among many rural communities in Cochise County and across the state.

In Sierra Vista, the tax generates more than $3 million and in Willcox it adds more than $600,000 to the budget.

“Every dollar counts here,” said Willcox Mayor, Greg Hancock.

Mayors in these communities made their voices heard when the original legislation was proposed. The new legislation being considered limits any new food tax to 2%.

"It's one of those things that it's difficult to already survive in rural Arizona, and this would take out a needed resource,” said Willcox City Manager, Caleb Blaschke.

Willcox has a 3% food tax, but other cities in Cochise County have food taxes as high as 3.8%. Douglas Mayor, Jose Grijalva, says his city receives $2.5 million from its food tax.

“I've never heard residents complain about it, to tell you the truth,” Blaschke said.

The money is often used to pay for things, such as public safety, libraries, city pools and parks. Without the funds, some of those programs and staff will have to be cut.

"It's very important to maintain a good quality of life here," Hancock said. "It helps draw people to Willcox and then once they're here, they want to stay and be part of the community."

Blaschke agreed with his mayor.

“There (is) only so much we can do to provide those services that our residents want," he said. "We are very thrifty. Over the last five years, the City of Willcox has (received) almost $40 million in grant funds.”

Blaschke says the food tax is the best option because the city received money from anyone who purchased groceries in the city.

"For the City of Willcox, it's it's a good thing for us because, at least we get to keep what we have here, and that's what we're asking for,” Blaschke said.

If the Senate passes the legislation, voters can expect to see it on a ballot.

----