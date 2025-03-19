Pizzeria serving up success with a slice of the old country

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — Small business isn't just the life blood of our economy. They also serve as the heart of many of our communities. I got to take a road trip down to Hereford for a slice of the "dolce vita" in this edition of "Dan's Discoveries".

"When I was building the building, everyone would stop by and ask if I was crazy," Vicki Gilbert told me.

"Are you crazy?" I asked.

"It's a little crazy, yes. It's a crazy business."

As the saying goes, the line between crazy and genius is a thin one; like a slice of thin crust pizza.

That's just one of the offerings Vicki Gilbert hoped would make Pizzeria Mimosa a success when she quit the insurance business in 2010 and decided to open this authentic Italian eatery.

"I think you have to be hands on. You have to be here. You have to have kind of experience in all kinds of different things," Vicki said.

That dedication and experience isn't just a plus. It's necessary for survival in the fiery heat of restaurant competition.

It does help to have good food, too.

"The food is fantastic. I have a great culinary team," Vicki told me.

"This is the place to come if you're going to be celebrating a birthday, anniversary and you really want to show a good time," said Chef and General Manager Eric Jackson.

So what does he like to eat here?

"Our gnocchi alla terrazze," Jackson said.

The regulars have their favorites from the menu.

"It's the monumento pizza," customer Heather Ford said.

"Is it spicy?"

"It is."

"But you're good with that?" I asked.

"I am."

"You get in a groove. You like something and you keep buying the same thing," regular Mike Stajduhar told me.

How could you go wrong with Mike's pick? It's a calzone the size of a dinner plate.

"I want to make sure everyone has a good experience when they're here and it's very personal to me," Vicki explained.

That personal experience started before builders put the first shovel in the ground.

Remember the Monument Fire almost 14 years ago?

Vicki's property was scorched threatening to end her journey into the world of Italian cuisine before it even started.

She keeps the burnt stake marking the firefighters' efforts framed at the front of the restaurant as a symbol of gratitude for what might have been had others not worked so hard to keep this dream alive.

"I think it's just the feeling and the atmosphere of the restaurant, too. It feels really communal and friendly and welcoming," Vicki said.

The regulars aren't wrong. This place is truly special.

"It's the best restaurant in Sierra Vista."

You'll hear it time and again. Whether that's true or not, you'll have to try it out for yourself.

But 14 years and a million memories can't be wrong.

To learn more about Pizzeria Mimosa click here.

Pizzeria Mimosa

4755 N. Neapolitan Way #669

Hereford, AZ

85615

(520) 378-0022

info@pizzeriamimosa.com

