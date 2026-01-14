Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on West Valencia Road near Casino del Sol

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — A pedestrian was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on West Valencia Road near Casino del Sol on January 9, with investigators searching for a third driver who left the scene. The pedestrian has been identified as 34-year-old Rebecca Gonzales.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to the collision around 8 p.m. in the area west of the casino. According to preliminary investigations, the pedestrian was standing in the roadway wearing dark-colored clothing without reflective material when a westbound vehicle struck them.

A second westbound vehicle traveling behind the first also hit the pedestrian. Both drivers remained at the scene, called 911 and provided aid to the victim, who was pronounced dead at the location.

Traffic detectives believe a third vehicle — described as a lifted truck with large chrome wheels — may have also struck the pedestrian but fled the scene without stopping.

The investigation found that neither speed nor impairment were factors for the two drivers who stayed at the scene.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

