One year after fire, Bisbee community still rebuilding

One year ago, a fire damaged two historic buildings on Main Street in Bisbee, leaving a lasting impact on local businesses. While time has passed, the effects of the fire are still being felt by the community.

The fire directly affected three businesses, but the road closure that followed created financial challenges for many others.

The city took over 30 Main Street, where the fire started, though a cause was never determined.

Maralyce Ferree, owner of PanTerra Gallery, is among those still dealing with the aftermath.

"It feels like it's been more than a year. It was a really, really big event," said Ferree.

One of the biggest challenges has been securing insurance.

"My insurance company dropped me, and I've heard a lot of people saying the same thing," Ferree said. "Now, trying to get insurance, it's double, triple, quadruple what it was before. Even though we have a beautiful new sprinkler system."

Bisbee Mayor Ken Budge says there are no new updates on the cleanup efforts. The city is currently working with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to secure grant funding to cover the cost.

KGUN 9 will continue to follow this story.