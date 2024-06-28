One Tank Trips: Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory helps bring birders from around the world to Arizona

HEREFORD, Ariz — For this weeks episode of One Tank Trips, pack your binoculars and head to Cochise County's Ash Canyon Bird Sanctuary.

Located off Highway 92 the Bird Sanctuary, also known as the Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory, is tucked into Ash Canyon and hosts hundreds of different birds during different periods of the year.

“The Lucifer hummingbird, this is probably the best place in the United States to see that bird," says Tom Wood, director of SABO.

SABO is a non-profit that relies on donations from visitors to pay for bird feed and upgrades to the sanctuary.

"Cochise County is probably one of the best birding spots in the United States. There have been over 400 species of birds seen in this county," says Wood, "And some of them are down along the river, the San Pedro River. Some of them are up in the mountains. The nice thing about this area is that they're pretty close together."

Including Ash Canyon here are some other popular stops for bird watching:



Ramsey Canyon

Miller Canyon

The San Pedro House

Beatty's Guest Ranch

Carr Canyon

From the Eastside of Tucson, all locations are about 80 miles away, or about an hour and a half.

This trip is more about the peace and quiet, as well as the chance to see something special.

