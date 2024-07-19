One Tank Trip: Exploring Bisbee’s Copper Queen Mine

This week's "One Tank Trip" takes us to Bisbee, Arizona, where we delve into the town's rich mining history. Located about 92 miles from the east side of Tucson, the Copper Queen Mine offers an exciting journey into the past.

Our adventure began 400 feet below ground at the Copper Queen Mine. "We recovered 8,000,000,000 pounds of copper here in Bisbee," said Doug Graeme, Manager of the Copper Queen Mine Tour. The mine is renowned not only for copper but also for producing large amounts of silver and gold.

The interconnected mines in Bisbee form 2,200 miles of mine workings. "Bisbee is considered as one large mine because it was owned by a single owner who interconnected the mine workings," Graeme said.

Visitors can see the boss' desk and, with special lighting right next to it, the various minerals found in the mine. "The bright red colors indicate magnesium, and the green is post-mining calcite," Graeme said.

Exploring further, we discovered original mine cars moved by mules. Graeme shared that about 3,000 men worked each shift but not all were miners. Men worked other jobs including locomotive operators, mule drivers, diamond drillers, timbermen, nippers, and muckers.

The Copper Queen Mine ceased operations in 1974, but today it offers a fascinating glimpse into Bisbee’s mining heritage. A round trip to the mine uses about seven and a half gallons of gas, costing roughly $24.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

