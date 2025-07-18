On display: Local artists featured at Sierra Vista Museum

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — This is What Cochise Feels Like: Life in the High Desert is a new temporary art exhibit at the Henry Hauser Museum in Sierra Vista, 2950 East Tacoma Street.

Forty local artists are showcased at the museum as part of the exhibit.

“The theme is life here in Cochise County, living in the high desert, and that's something we share as a common bond, whether you're an artist or not," said City of Sierra Vista's Library, Recreation, & Cultural Services Manager, Emily Duchon. "It showcases our really unique flora, fauna, and our lifestyle, down here, which is unlike anywhere else in the world.”

David Givens is one of the artists who had a piece selected for the exhibit.

“To me, it captures Arizona and Cochise County," he said about his painting. "You see the calmness of the peaceful desert, and believe me, Cochise County and especially Sierra Vista, is a peaceful place.”

Givens wasn't sure he wanted to submit a piece, because he's new to painting and sees what he does as a way to relax. Seeing his work on display is something he won't forget.

"It's the best feeling, I think anyone can get that to see something you've done yourself, and it's put up among all these other beautiful artwork; it's unbelievable,” Givens said.

He's hoping people feel calm when they see his painting.

"If I ever leave or whatever, that is one of the memories I want to remember about Arizona," Givens said. "It's just, this is Arizona, to me. It's just beautiful. That's why I love this place so much.”

Duchon says it was an easy choice to feature local artists, like Givens.

"We have also so many gifts and so many talented people down here, and it's really important to take every opportunity we can to showcase that what we're going for here is an opportunity to explore our neighbors' art,” she said.

People can check out the artwork at the museum for free, Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

