ON DISPLAY: A peek back in time through the eyes of Ted DeGrazia

BISBEE, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Bisbee Mining & Historical Museum and the Historic Munheim Heritage House Museum are offering a unique perspective of the city, as seen through the eyes of one of Southern Arizona's most prolific artists.

The "Bisbee Through the Eyes of Ted DeGrazia" art exhibit will be on display through May 26 at the mining museum, 5 Copper Queen Plaza and heritage house, 207 Youngblood Hill.

“It’s a time capsule, just like the town today is a time capsule, but when you're looking at these paintings, this is the way he interpreted the community,” said mining museum board member, Mike Anderson.

DeGrazia was born and raised in Arizona. Much of that time was spent in Tucson, but he lived in Bisbee from 1936 to 1942.

Anderson, a historian, says DeGrazia used the city as the launch pad for his career, painting during the evenings, after working in town during the day.

"He was able, with a few brushstrokes, to convey the human experience, all the different emotions of humanity,” Anderson said.

Some of DeGrazia’s paintings, from when he lived in Bisbee, are on display and have been since January.

“It's a fantastic look into Bisbee's past," Anderson said. "It's a fantastic look at the evolving style of one of America's, one of the world's great artists.

"He was also a man who just never forgot his roots, and I think that sense of being a humble person with great talent, I think that comes through his paintings and touches people's hearts.”

Board member Joseph Saba’s parents were friends with DeGrazia. He says the artist included his father in a painting. The painting on display at the Muheim House.

"Dad delivered Nicholas, (DeGrazia's) son in Bisbee, in 1939," Saba said. "That was before I was around, but we just kept that relationship up.”

Once the exhibit is over, the paintings will return to DeGrazia's Gallery in the Sun in Tucson.

----