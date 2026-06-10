Off‑duty Sierra Vista police officer arrested on DUI

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — An off‑duty Sierra Vista Police Department officer was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after a routine traffic stop late Monday, the department said in a press release.

The traffic stop occurred at about 11:40 p.m. on June 8 after an on‑duty Sierra Vista officer pulled a speeding vehicle over. Upon contact, the driver was identified as an off‑duty SVPD officer. Because the investigating officer observed signs of impairment, he requested assistance from the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, whose deputies took over the DUI investigation.

Deputies conducted field sobriety tests and concluded the driver was impaired. The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office then arrested the off‑duty officer on a DUI charge. The department said the arrested officer is no longer employed with SVPD.

“The on‑duty officer’s response to this incident demonstrates the professionalism and integrity we expect from every member of our department,” SVPD Chief Chris Hiser said in a statement. “I commend the officer who made the traffic stop for doing the right thing. The officer took appropriate action and requested an independent agency to conduct the investigation. That decision reflects our commitment to accountability and public trust. Our community expects us to uphold the law fairly and consistently. No one is above the law.”

No further details, including the name of the arrested officer or any court dates, were released in the department statement.

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