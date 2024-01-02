'New year, new beginning, new journey': Sierra Vista business owner reopens business

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Sierra Vista businesswoman is starting 2024 with growth and new beginnings. Mairsol Tabler, owner of SeaSun Creation re-opened her business Monday after moving to a bigger storefront at the Mall at Sierra Vista.

“New year, new beginning, new journey. So I just thought it was the perfect date to be open,” she said.

Tabler officially opened SeaSun Creation three years ago. Her first storefront was a kiosk in the mall. A year after that she moved to a store in the mall. And now, she moved inside a bigger space because she needed more space.

“We’re outgrowing the space we were," Tabler said. "So we needed something that was going to work for us and this was a perfect size.”

SeaSun Creation is a customization shop that specializes in shirts and tumblers, but Tabler says she can "pretty much customize anything" her customers want. Her hobby turned into a business after realizing she needed a job with a flexible schedule so she can be available for her young son and his needs.

Tabler told KGUN, talking about the store while standing it, is the first time she's realizing what she's created.

“I did not see myself growing this quickly," she said.l "It’s been a rollercoaster. So many emotions. So much happiness. I still can’t believe it. It’s like I’m dreaming.”

Tabler shares her space with 30 other vendors and crafters— offering them a space to sell their work.

“It makes me feel good that I’m helping somebody grow," she said. "And they’re growing with me.”

Kassy Helmrich, co-owner of AOA Designs, has been selling her tumblers and other drinkware at SeaSun Creation since May. She said having her products in a store has opened her business up to more people. But, she doesn't just value the business she's gained.

“Being here I’ve actually been able to grow friendships and business partners," Helmrich said. "So it’s been nice because we can (collaborate) together and sell our products. So it's a nice community we’ve grown.”

She said Tabler has taught her techniques that help her when she's creating designs— making it an obvious choice to move into Tabler's new store. Tabler says she still has room for more vendors but wants the shelves to be stocked with items she doesn't already have.

“I didn’t imagine being this big so quick," Tabler said. "I know it was going to take some time but seeing it now, seeing it full, it’s an amazing feeling.”