New school brings a breath of fresh air to students in Cochise County

The Sky Island School of Nature and the Arts is bringing a new approach to education to Cochise County. The idea is to connect kids with nature in hopes of providing a less stressful learning experience, by teaching kids outside the traditional classroom.

"Through my experience with the school system and with the charters, that parents are looking for something that's different, there is a lot of interest in something that's non-traditional,” said Director of the Sky Island School of Nature and the Arts, Heather Heredia.

The school, located at 9502 AZ-92 in Hereford, is replacing Arizona Arts Academy. Heredia purchased the property to start the school. She says the project-based curriculum and the utilization of nature to aid in education make them different from other schools.

"I do think that there's excitement and there's a desire for it,” Heredia said.

It's located at the base of the Huachuca Mountains, and provides opportunities for hikes, agriculture electives, and conservation efforts. Heredia says they plan to offer elective activities, including culinary, swimming, theater and visual arts.

"We're looking at not just the student mentally, but emotionally and physically, and same with the land (and) our connection with it,” she said.

She says she’s creating a school she wants to send her own kids to, because she says kids who have a positive start in education continue their passion for education.

"There’s lots of studies that show numerous benefits of outdoor education,” Heredia said.

In addition to the research, she has over 10 years as an educator, which is helping her shape a positive learning environment.

"Something I don't like to see, is elementary age students that are stressed about education," Heredia said. "We're hoping that we will be able to create an atmosphere for students where they feel safe to be themselves and to be curious.”

The private school is opening in August, with information nights every Thursday at 6 p.m.

