New Cochise County Recorder appointed after previously-elected recorder resigns

BISBEE, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Cochise County Board of Supervisors has selected a new county recorder, following the resignation of current Cochise County Recorder David Stevens.

In a special meeting Tuesday, appointee Billy Cloud was selected out of five candidates to fill the position. The selection process included both public input and executive session interviews.

According to Cloud's application materials, he currently serves as a Statewide District Program Manager with the Arizona Department of Economic Security. His application also lists previous roles with the Arizona House of Representatives, the Cochise County Clerk of the Superior Court and the Tombstones Marshal's Office.

"After careful consideration of all five highly qualified candidates, we are pleased to appoint Mr. Cloud as our new County Recorder," said Board Chair Frank Antenori. "We have full confidence in his ability to uphold the integrity and efficiency of the Recorder’s Office. We appreciate the dedication and professionalism demonstrated by all the applicants throughout this process."

Stevens' resignation will be effective at the end of the month, Friday, Feb. 28.

According to Cochise County's website, "the County Recorder performs two essential functions: processing documents primarily related to real estate transactions and maintaining voter registration records for all jurisdictions within the county and performing related responsibilities as statutorily required."

