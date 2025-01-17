Cochise County recorder resigns months after reelection

BISBEE, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cochise County Recorder David Stevens has officially submitted his resignation, effective February 28, 2025.

In a letter addressed to county officials, Stevens reflected on his 16 years of service to the community, saying:

"It has been my greatest honor to serve the people of Cochise County for 16 years. I have enjoyed the time in the Legislature and the County working for Cochise County and the State of Arizona."

"The county appreciates Recorder Stevens’ many years of dedicated service to the community," the county said in a statement.

No additional details about the resignation have been provided at this time.

Cochise County officials plan to announce next steps to fill the vacancy once they are finalized.

