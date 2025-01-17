Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismCochise County News

Actions

Cochise County recorder resigns months after reelection

Screenshot 2025-01-17 122714.png
Cochise County/PIO
"Cochise County has received a letter of resignation from Recorder David Stevens, stating that he will officially step down from his position on February 28, 2025."
Screenshot 2025-01-17 122714.png
Posted

BISBEE, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cochise County Recorder David Stevens has officially submitted his resignation, effective February 28, 2025.

In a letter addressed to county officials, Stevens reflected on his 16 years of service to the community, saying:

"It has been my greatest honor to serve the people of Cochise County for 16 years. I have enjoyed the time in the Legislature and the County working for Cochise County and the State of Arizona."

"The county appreciates Recorder Stevens’ many years of dedicated service to the community," the county said in a statement.

No additional details about the resignation have been provided at this time.

Cochise County officials plan to announce next steps to fill the vacancy once they are finalized.

Stay with KGUN 9 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood

COCHISE COUNTY RESOURCES

County Government Cochise County Sheriff's Office Cochise County School Districts Cochise College Cochise County Library City of Benson City of Bisbee City of Douglas Huachuca City City of Sierra Vista City of Tombstone City of Willcox
Community Inspired Journalism

Community Inspired Journalism