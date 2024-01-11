New campground coming to Douglas Ranger District

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Lovers of the outdoors will soon be able to enjoy a brand new campsite in the Douglas Ranger District.

According to the Coronado National Forest Service, work is now underway on the Walnut Grove Campground. The new campsite will replace the Camp Rucker Group site.

The forest service says Walnut Grove Campground will have 8 large trailer back-in sites and 2 tent sites.

Hikers and campers in the area can expect to see heavy machinery and personnel in the area while work is underway.

Those hoping to still camp in the area can find camping sites spread out along Rucker Canyon.

Work is expected to be finished sometime in February.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

