Moviemaking boom at Mescal Movie Set

BENSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We first brought you the story of Mescal Movie Set just outside Benson in Cochise County nearly four years ago: That's when volunteers organized to save the famous "old west" town.

It became a labor of love when the Kartchner family acquired the property, then volunteers spent thousands of hours restoring the buildings once used for movies like Tombstone and The Quick and the Dead.

KGUN 9 | Pat Parris Filmmaking is back at Mescal Movie Set.

Now that work is paying off, as filmmakers are returning to Mescal, and moviemaking is back in full swing. During my trip to the active set, I got an exclusive look at filming this week of a docudrama called Outriding the Devil.

"It's an iconic site for Arizona, it's historic," Erin Mitchel, the film's producer told me.

Mitchell applauds the Kartchner family for buying the property before it was torn down— and the volunteers for their hard work restoring the old western town.

"We're just so excited to give them the business and help to keep this place running," Mitchell said.

Outriding the Devil is the inspirational story of world champion barrel racer Angela Ganter, who won her battle with cancer and completed an improbable comeback in her sport.

Yellowstone's Mo Brings Plenty and Eric Nelson of 1883 star in the movie, along with 15-year old Lily Wright.

"I've never had an experience like this," said Wright. "To come from a rodeo family and to be here and acting my first role—it's exciting. I love it."

Wright plays a young Angela Ganter, as the story explores not only her rodeo career, but her family history in the West dating back to the 1850s.

KGUN 9 Pat Parris on the set of "Outriding the Devil" with 15-year-old Lily Wright.

That's where Mescal comes in.

The history of the movie set isn't lost on country star Chancey Williams, also making his acting debut.

"Pretty epic," Williams said. "I got to do my first acting debut on this set here in Mescal. Pretty neat, yeah.

"I've been here about three days and just keep looking around in awe. When I showed up the other day I felt like I'd been here because of all the movies I've seen. I've seen that before, I've seen that before," Williams said.

While Mescal's past is important, the focus is now on the future.

"Now that the strikes are over, with the writers' strike and the actors' strike, things are starting to pick up again," said Mark Sankey, Mescal Movie Set's marketing director.

Sankey says Outriding the Devil is part of a busy start to 2025.

"We're actually talking to almost 40 different films now," Sankey said. "I always tell people, they may not come here or they may not ever be made, but that pipeline of potential is growing."

And that means more movies being made at Mescal, and more money coming into the Cochise County economy.

Outriding the Devil now moves into post-production and is expected to be released by summer.