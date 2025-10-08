Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismCochise County News

Actions

Motorcycle driver dies from crash in Sierra Vista

Sierra Vista Police Department
Alexis Ramanjulu (KGUN)
Sierra Vista Police Department
Sierra Vista Police Department
Posted
and last updated

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Tuesday, a motorcycle collided with a car in Sierra Vista. The driver of the motorcycle has died from injuries from the crash.

The incident happened at the Avenida Cochise and Highway 92 intersection just after 12:30 p.m. A statement from the Sierra Vista Police Department says a vehicle struck the motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle was flown to a Tucson hospital by helicopter and later died from injuries.

A statement from the Sierra Vista Police Department says their investigation uncovered that the driver of the motorcycle was making a left turn from Avenida Cochise onto Highway 92 and didn't yield to the car that was traveling on Avenida Cochise through the intersection.

SVPD conducted a DUI investigation on the driver of the car, who was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Charges are pending, depending on the blood results.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact SVPD by calling (520) 452-7500.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW

Find the stories in your neighborhood

COCHISE COUNTY RESOURCES

County Government Cochise County Sheriff's Office Cochise County School Districts Cochise College Cochise County Library City of Benson City of Bisbee City of Douglas Huachuca City City of Sierra Vista City of Tombstone City of Willcox
Community Inspired Journalism

Community Inspired Journalism