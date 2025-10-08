Motorcycle driver dies from crash in Sierra Vista

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Tuesday, a motorcycle collided with a car in Sierra Vista. The driver of the motorcycle has died from injuries from the crash.

The incident happened at the Avenida Cochise and Highway 92 intersection just after 12:30 p.m. A statement from the Sierra Vista Police Department says a vehicle struck the motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle was flown to a Tucson hospital by helicopter and later died from injuries.

A statement from the Sierra Vista Police Department says their investigation uncovered that the driver of the motorcycle was making a left turn from Avenida Cochise onto Highway 92 and didn't yield to the car that was traveling on Avenida Cochise through the intersection.

SVPD conducted a DUI investigation on the driver of the car, who was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Charges are pending, depending on the blood results.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact SVPD by calling (520) 452-7500.

----

