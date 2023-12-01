“Most cultures have a loud voice, but Native Americans aren’t really heard': Sharing traditions with music

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KGUN) — Larry Redhouse and his six siblings are all musicians. He and his brother play together in the Larry Redhouse Trio Band, sharing their music across the state.

Redhouse said he hasn't always had a passion for music but has been around it since he was four years old. Now, 64, he's been playing the piano for more than half his life. Redhouse taught himself to play the piano, despite his mom offering to teach him. He uses the Navajo culture he grew up around as an influence in what he writes and plays today.

“Native American music is based on minor pentatonic scales and the reality is those scales are used a lot in blues and jazz,” Redhouse said.

The band played at both the Cochise College Douglas and Sierra Vista campuses on Thursday, the final day of Indigenous Peoples month. Jessamyn Snider, co-coordinator of cultural events at Cochise College, says Redhouse visits the campus often for dance and musical performances.

“Cochise College is fortunate to provide quality cultural events here on campus both here in Douglas and Sierra Vista so students can experience a diversity of perspectives without having to travel,” she said.

Redhouse says it's important for Native Americans to share their stories, culture and experience so their traditions continue and the public can learn about them.

“Most cultures have a loud voice, but native Americans aren’t really heard," he said. "I think it’s imperative that they are heard. Still my relatives in northern Arizona on the Navajo Rez, still a lot of them don’t have electricity or running water.”

Redhouse chooses to share his experiences and culture through music—but not traditional tribal music. Redhouse found a passion for jazz at a young age and used some cultural elements in his particular style of jazz.

“It kinda breaks the mold and opens people’s minds to different art forms," he said "And to not just be stuck in very rigid and traditional sense.”

Redhouse knows not everyone will pick up on his cultural references in his music, but he knows they are there, helping carry on traditions.

“That’s incorporated in the music," he said. "And the influences I got growing up from culture too, and Native American songs whether or not you hear in the music—it’s there.”