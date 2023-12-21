More than 2,000 different depictions: Last Supper Museum

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Douglas museum is attracting people not just locally, but from all over the world. The Last Supper Museum is home to more than 2,000 pieces of artwork.

50 years ago, Eric Braverman got a Last Supper snow globe, which was the start of his collection. In January 2023, he brought his collection to Douglas.

“I just saw a lot of potential here and wanted to do something for kids and the people that work so hard here,” Braverman said.

The museum is located at 1101 N. G Ave., across the street from the Gadsden Hotel. It is open Tuesday - Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

There are currently more than 600 pieces of art on display, plus an additional 2,000 in storage. However, Braverman explained that he has expansion plans to display all of the artwork at once.

“We have 13,300 square feet here and upstairs. So we almost have unlimited space to keep making this a landmark.”

Admission to the museum is free, but donations are accepted.

“People have so many art supplies just in a drawer that they don't do anything with,” Braverman said. “So we're asking people to bring art supplies”

Braverman said that he just loves the community and being able to do something for it.

“It feels good to do something for somebody else, you know, especially these days, and something that's a surprise. You know, the Last Supper museum was kind of a surprise.”