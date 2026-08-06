Missing: Woman swept away in floodwaters while crossing San Pedro River

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — A large-scale search is underway in Cochise County after authorities say a woman was swept away by fast-moving floodwaters while attempting to cross the San Pedro River early Thursday morning.

According to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, deputies were contacted by the U.S. Border Patrol at approximately 2:19 a.m. on Aug. 6 regarding a reported water rescue incident along the San Pedro River.

Border Patrol told deputies that five undocumented immigrants had been apprehended near Naco after illegally entering the United States. Investigators said the group attempted to cross the San Pedro River at approximately 12:30 a.m., when floodwaters were rising rapidly.

During the crossing, a Hispanic woman believed to be between 45 and 50 years old was swept away by the swift current, according to the sheriff's office. The remaining members of the group were unable to report what happened until they were later taken into Border Patrol custody.

The missing woman is described as:



Hispanic

Approximately 45 to 50 years old

About 5 feet, 5 inches tall

Approximately 140 pounds

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Last seen wearing a gray shirt and black jeans

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office immediately activated its Search and Rescue Team at approximately 2:54 a.m. Authorities also requested assistance from an Arizona Department of Public Safety Ranger helicopter, which was activated around 3:20 a.m. Unmanned aerial systems, or drones, were deployed shortly after 4 a.m.

Search crews focused on the area between Greenbush Draw and the San Pedro River. Officials said high floodwaters initially limited search efforts, but crews were able to expand operations after water levels began receding around 4:30 a.m.

At approximately 10:27 a.m., searchers located a pair of black pants, a gray shirt, black shoes and a separate black shirt. Investigators said the clothing is believed to match the description of what the missing woman was wearing.

The search was suspended at approximately 11:15 a.m. so additional personnel and resources could be assembled. The sheriff's office said more Search and Rescue members, including certified human remains detection (cadaver) canine teams, are being deployed.

Search operations are expected to resume Friday in targeted areas identified during Thursday's investigation.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office said the investigation and search remain ongoing, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

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