Meet Shanequa Matthias: Cochise County's Teacher of the Year

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Earlier this month, Shanequa Matthias was named Cochise County Teacher of the Year.

“I was just shocked, mostly because I don't teach for publicity or anything like that," Matthias said. "You teach because you love teaching and you love the children.”

She teaches fifth grade at Carmichael Elementary School. Elizabeth Jimenez, principal at Carmichael Elementary School, nominated Matthias for the county-wide competition after she won the school's teacher of the year competition.

“Kids, when they see her, they are excited," Jimenez said. "They're excited when they haven't even been in her classroom yet.”

Matthias’ mom encouraged her to be a teacher because of her passion for helping kids.

"Everything looks hard until somebody teaches you, somebody leads you,” she said.

Matthias grew up in Sierra Vista, which is why she wanted to teach in the area.

"When I was (thinking), 'Where am I going to teach?' I could just teach here," she said. "(It's to) give back to the community that brought me up.

"(I like) teaching the next generation, and building them up and making sure that they have the confidence and the tools they need to succeed.”

Now, she’s using what she saw as a student to teach her kids.

"I definitely just take all of the things that I really liked as a student, and I use that,” Matthias said.

But, she's adding her own style.

“It’s a lot of hands-on creative activity, I think, kind of sets me apart,” Matthias said.

It's something Jimenez and others have noticed about the young teacher.

"From day one, she really stood out," Jimenez said. "When you walk into her classroom, her students are engaged, they're excited about learning.”

Matthias says she hopes others follow their passion for teaching, even if it seems scary.

"We need more educators, so that our future is brighter,” she said.

Alexis Ramanjulu is a reporter in Cochise County for KGUN 9. She began her journalism career reporting for the Herald/Review in Sierra Vista, which she also calls home. Share your story ideas with Alexis by emailing alexis.ramanjulu@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook.

