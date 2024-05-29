Man arrested in 73-year-old Bisbee man's death

BISBEE, Ariz. (KGUN) — Police are investigating a homicide in Bisbee.

According to BPD, they found 73-year-old Lee Vance dead in his Bisbee home during a welfare check, Sunday afternoon.

They say they went to the home to check on Vance after a caller told them they saw an unresponsive man lying on the floor.

During the investigation, police say they were able to layout a timeline of events and identify a suspect.

On May 28th, BPD says they arrested 45-year-old Nathan Banbury for the murder of Vance.

The Bisbee Police Department says they're still investigating the case, and ask anyone with information to call them at 520-803-3350.

