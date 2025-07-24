Lone animal control officer resigns, causing the Benson Animal Shelter to close temporarily

BENSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Wednesday, the City of Benson announced it was temporarily closing its animal shelter effective immediately.

"The closing is not wanted, but it's necessary,” said City Manager Greg Volker.

He says they had to close because the only animal control officer resigned on Wednesday, leaving no one to run the shelter. The city is in the process of hiring more animal control officers. Volker says they are waiting for background checks and other parts of the hiring process to be completed.

“Most individuals who live in Benson are animal lovers," he said. "It's very difficult for us to even think about closing the animal shelter.”

The city allocates three animal control officers, since police officers can’t run the shelter.

"Animal control officers, they are actually specialists in the care of animals, understanding and knowing what to look for in certain diseases,” Volker said.

The city is using this time to do repairs that were previously scheduled for later this year.

"Some upgrades on the inside that will actually increase the health and well being of the animals," Volker said. "This is a perfect time for us to complete that and make the area much better for the animals when they're there.”

He says they’re replacing the floors, irrigation system, and repainting the kennels, which is why having it empty is actually paying off.

As of Thursday afternoon, there are 16 animals, 14 dogs and 2 cats at the Benson Animal Shelter in need of a new home. Volker says after posting about the temporary closure, local shelters and rescues have reached out to help take any animals that aren't adopted.

“Our network, our animal loving network that we have in Tucson in the Cochise County area, reached back out and said we were willing to help,” he said.

On Saturday, the shelter is having an adoption event as a last-ditch effort to get these animals into their forever homes. Any animal that's not adopted will then be placed in local shelters. The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Volker says the goal is for the shelter to reopen in September, when they are fully staffed and the renovations are complete.

