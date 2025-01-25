Locally made independent Western film premieres

TOMBSTONE, Ariz. (KGUN) — This past week Michael Munroe and his wife, a Cochise County couple, saw their hard work pay off with the premiere of their film, Vengeance: A Tombstone Remembrance.

“People say you’re living your dream, but I never dreamed it would go this far,” Munroe said.

It premiered at Galaxy Theatres on Tuesday, January 21.

The independent Western movie was filmed at Harker’s Museum and Movie Set on the Southside and in Tombstone.

Munroe was the film’s executive producer, lead actor and writer. He has some prior experience in acting through a Western reenactment group in Tombstone and background acting. However, this was the first film he’s made.

“One night, in the middle of the night I woke up and this idea came to me, totally fiction. And I got up and I started writing on a yellow pad of paper,” he said.

Over the past year, he’s watched his idea become a reality with the help of about 100 cast and crew members, including Cindy Copeland, who traveled from Atlanta to be part of the project.

“He had a role for me, Victoria Adams, and I said I’m coming, and I came and we filmed,” Copeland said.

The movie is about a retired sheriff whose wife gets killed in a robbery and he sets out to find who did it.

The film will be shown at the Chandler International Film Festival on Wednesday, January 29.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

