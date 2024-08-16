'Let's get to work': Douglas mayor-elect ready to be 'voice of the people'

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KGUN) — Jose Grijalva received 1,182 votes to become Douglas' next mayor, winning July's election over write-in candidate Mark Mermis.

Grijalva served as a councilman for six years, before resigning to run for mayor. He says he chose to run so he can "be a voice for the community".

“It's about the people, it's not about me,” Grijalva said.

In an effort to keep his promise of being a voice for the people, he's been hitting the streets of Douglas to learn what his constituents need, even though he hasn't had his first day in office.

"I won, let's get to work,” Grijalva said of his mindset.

The work, he says is bringing more jobs and having a better line of communication between the City and the community.

"Jobs solves all our problems,” Grijalva said.

He says having more jobs will attract more money and revenue into the city, and the best way to attract more jobs is to hear from local business owners.

“I want to ask businesses and business owners and entrepreneurs, what incentives do you get elsewhere that we don't offer so we can offer them, so they can come here and we can grow,” Grijalva said.

But to keep people in the area, he wants to improve the quality of life, with more events and things to do.

"We want to keep our constituents happy," Grijalva said. "They don't feel happy. We don't have events for them. We don't have a community center. We don't have... something for them to do.”

He wants to bring back an activity center for kids, because when he was growing up there was one and now kids are asking for a safe place to hang out.

"That's something that the kids have been asking me," Grijalva said. "They can't play sports outside when it's too hot or too cold, they need somewhere indoors. And sometimes we have to remember ... not all children go to happy household. They want to be elsewhere.”

Since being elected the mayor-elect's been busy talking to anyone who wants to speak with him.

"I've been more busy in the last two weeks than i have in the last six years in council," Grijalva said. "I'm happy ... because people want to ... (be) a part of the process. It's a team effort."

At the end of the day—and his term—- he wants Douglas to be place people want to be.

"My my four years will be sort of judged on did I live up to my campaign promises (and) did Douglas grow in any way," Grijalva said. "That's what I'm excited for.”

He will be sworn into office in December, replacing current mayor Donald Huish.