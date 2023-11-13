Keeping Sierra Vista students fed: Non-profit gives funds for meal accounts

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sierra Vista Unified School District (SVUSD) is partnering with Better Bucks Sierra Vista, a non-profit that gives to various community entities and organizations, to help feed students and help families with overdrawn meal accounts.

Scott Borgstadt, president of Better Bucks Sierra Vista, said the idea for the new Better Meals program came from a resident asking if Better Bucks could be used by students to pay for their meals. Borgstadt took the question to the board and after talking with SVUSD, a new program was formed.

“It’s very gratifying for us that out of a simple question that some one asked, we were able to partner with the school district, come up with Better Meals, (and are) able to feed kids and help reduce some of the debts they have on their accounts,” he said.

Better Meals allows people to donate money to the district, a specific school, or specific student. Each month, the money donated to Better Bucks' Better Meals program is given to the school district to help with the accounts with negative balances. Sarina Lawrence, the food service coordinator for SVUSD, said there is a $10,000 balance owed across the district.

“At the end of the day, we are here to empower the students, make them the best version of themselves they can possibly be, and they can’t do that if they are hungry,” she said.

Lawrence said often times the debt is collected on accounts for students who qualify for free or reduced lunch because the accounts are charged before the applications are approved.

The program began in October and after the first month, Borgstadt said they donated $500.

Donation forms can be picked up at the SVUSD District Office. For more information or to donate online visit the Better Bucks Sierra Vista's website.