Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismCochise County News

Actions

Illinois man arrested in Cochise County on human smuggling charges

Posted at 11:28 AM, Mar 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-06 13:28:20-05

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — One Illinois man is in custody after Cochise County Sheriff's deputies found two undocumented migrants in a stolen car.

24-year-old Graesen Jackson was the driver of the car, taken from a Bisbee Burger King earlier that day.

On Tuesday around 4:30 p.m., Border Patrol agents called in for help when Jackson's erratic driving on Highway 92 caught their attention and he failed to stop.

According to the report, several other agencies got involved in the high speed chase, including state troopers, air support and Bureau of Land Management officers.

Jackson was eventually stopped when the sheriff's team used spike strips to damage the car's tires.

The two migrants were processed through Border Patrol. Jackson faces felony human smuggling charges.

The investigation is ongoing.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

COCHISE COUNTY RESOURCES

County Government Cochise County Sheriff's Office Cochise County School Districts Cochise College Cochise County Library City of Benson City of Bisbee City of Douglas Huachuca City City of Sierra Vista City of Tombstone City of Willcox