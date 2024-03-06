Illinois man arrested in Cochise County on human smuggling charges

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — One Illinois man is in custody after Cochise County Sheriff's deputies found two undocumented migrants in a stolen car.

24-year-old Graesen Jackson was the driver of the car, taken from a Bisbee Burger King earlier that day.

On Tuesday around 4:30 p.m., Border Patrol agents called in for help when Jackson's erratic driving on Highway 92 caught their attention and he failed to stop.

According to the report, several other agencies got involved in the high speed chase, including state troopers, air support and Bureau of Land Management officers.

Jackson was eventually stopped when the sheriff's team used spike strips to damage the car's tires.

The two migrants were processed through Border Patrol. Jackson faces felony human smuggling charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

